Nation

CM Devendra Fadnavis seeks report on Ajit Pawar-IPS officer exchange

Fadnavis has sought a report in this regard from the district collector of Solapur. He said he would be able to comment on the incident only after he receives the report.
CM Devendra Fadnavis with Ajit Pawar
CM Devendra Fadnavis with Ajit PawarPhoto | AMI
Sudhir Suryawanshi
Updated on
1 min read

MUMBAI: Days after a massive political row erupted in Maharashtra over a viral video showing Deputy CM Ajit Pawar threatening a female IPS officer Anjana Krishna over an anti-mining operation in Solapur, CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe into the matter.

Fadnavis has sought a report in this regard from the district collector of Solapur. He said he would be able to comment on the incident only after he receives the report.

“Oftentimes, the claims made by locals don’t align with briefings by officers. Sometimes, we are fed incorrect information. Therefore, it has to be verified at the local administrative level through a ground report. I have asked the district collector to submit a report on the incident,” he said.

CM Devendra Fadnavis with Ajit Pawar
'How dare you': Ajit Pawar rebukes IPS officer who acted against illegal sand quarrying in Solapur; video goes viral
Ajit Pawar
CM Devendra Fadnavis

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com