CM Devendra Fadnavis seeks report on Ajit Pawar-IPS officer exchange

MUMBAI: Days after a massive political row erupted in Maharashtra over a viral video showing Deputy CM Ajit Pawar threatening a female IPS officer Anjana Krishna over an anti-mining operation in Solapur, CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe into the matter.

Fadnavis has sought a report in this regard from the district collector of Solapur. He said he would be able to comment on the incident only after he receives the report.

“Oftentimes, the claims made by locals don’t align with briefings by officers. Sometimes, we are fed incorrect information. Therefore, it has to be verified at the local administrative level through a ground report. I have asked the district collector to submit a report on the incident,” he said.