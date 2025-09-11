IAF's MiG-21s set to retire, institutions queue up to acquire airframes for display

NEW DELHI: As the historic MiG-21 combat fighters prepare to retire from service, government and academic institutions are lining up to request the airframes for display. The final squadron of MiG aircraft is set to bid farewell on 26 September at Chandigarh.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) source said, "There is a waitlist of applications from government, academic, public, and private institutions requesting old MiG-21 aircraft."

The waitlist spans five to six years once applications are received by IAF Headquarters, the source added.

A procedure is followed for retired aircraft, either putting them up for salvage or transferring them to requesting institutions. In the case of salvage, parts that can be reused are removed, and the remaining components are scrapped.

For transfer, the airframe is provided without the engine and related systems. Government institutions require paperwork before the transfer, while private institutions must bear a cost of Rs 30–40 lakh. The maintenance of the airframe is the responsibility of the receiving institution.