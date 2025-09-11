'India, Mauritius not partners but family': PM Modi

LUCKNOW: Reaffirming the deepening of ties between India and Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and Mauritius were two nations with common dreams and destiny.
While speaking at a joint media briefing after holding bilateral talks with his Mauritius counterpart Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi on Thursday, PM Modi said: “India and Mauritius are two nations, but our dreams and destiny are one.”
The PM added: “I am proud to say that India and Mauritius are not just partners but a family. Mauritius is an important pillar of India's ‘Neighbourhood First policy and Vision Mahasagar.’”
Describing his meeting with Mauritius PM as a ‘spiritual union,’ Modi said: “Our culture and values reached Mauritius centuries ago from India and became deeply embedded in its way of life. Just as the uninterrupted flow of the Ganga in Kashi sustains life, the continuous flow of Indian culture has enriched Mauritius. We welcome our friends from Mauritius in Kashi today, this is not merely a formal event, but a spiritual reunion.”
He said that he had visited Mauritius in March, this year, for attending the National Day celebrations of Mauritius.
“At that time, we gave our relations the status of Enhanced Strategic Partnership,” claimed the PM.
Mauritius PM Dr Ramgoolam arrived in Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Wednesday evening and was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
At the joint press briefing, Prime Minister Modi underscored that fact that India was fully committed to strengthening security and maritime capacity of Exclusive Economic Zone of Mauritius.
“Free, open, prosperous Indian Ocean is in our shared interest,” he said.
Modi said: “Today, keeping the needs of Mauritius in mind, we have decided on a special economic package. This will strengthen infrastructure and create new employment opportunities. India’s first generic medicine centre abroad has now been established in Mauritius.”
Modi said: “Today, we have reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation in detail. We also shared views on regional and global issues. I heartily congratulate Prime Minister Ramgoolam and the people of Mauritius on the conclusion of the Chagos Agreement.”
The two leaders explored collaboration in health, education, science and technology, energy, infrastructure as well as in emerging domains such as renewable energy, digital public infrastructure and the blue economy.
PM Modi also said that the two nations will take steps to conduct trade in local currency.
During his stay, Prime Minister Ramgoolam is expected to attend the Ganga Aarti on Thursday evening and visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Friday morning before departing.
He is likely to visit Ayodhya as well. PM Modi, however, left after hosting the lunch for the guest, officials said.