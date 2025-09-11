'India, Mauritius not partners but family': PM Modi

LUCKNOW: Reaffirming the deepening of ties between India and Mauritius, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and Mauritius were two nations with common dreams and destiny.

While speaking at a joint media briefing after holding bilateral talks with his Mauritius counterpart Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi on Thursday, PM Modi said: “India and Mauritius are two nations, but our dreams and destiny are one.”

The PM added: “I am proud to say that India and Mauritius are not just partners but a family. Mauritius is an important pillar of India's ‘Neighbourhood First policy and Vision Mahasagar.’”

Describing his meeting with Mauritius PM as a ‘spiritual union,’ Modi said: “Our culture and values reached Mauritius centuries ago from India and became deeply embedded in its way of life. Just as the uninterrupted flow of the Ganga in Kashi sustains life, the continuous flow of Indian culture has enriched Mauritius. We welcome our friends from Mauritius in Kashi today, this is not merely a formal event, but a spiritual reunion.”

He said that he had visited Mauritius in March, this year, for attending the National Day celebrations of Mauritius.

“At that time, we gave our relations the status of Enhanced Strategic Partnership,” claimed the PM.