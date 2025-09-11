Jharkhand BJP warns Hemant government of Nepal-like consequences if youngsters in State unite

“Today's movement is a symbolic movement to warn the Hemant government. If the government does not wake up, then it will expand into a bigger movement by mobilising the people of this state,” said Raghubar Das.

Looking at the situation in Nepal, the government should be aware that if the youth unite against corruption, unemployment and bad governance, then they will not wait for 5 years; they will overthrow this syndicate-based corrupt government, he added.

According to Das, when entire Jharkhand was mourning the death of ‘Dishom Guru’ Shibu Soren and his shraddha karma was being conducted, the syndicate government of Jharkhand killed a social worker and tribal youth working against corruption in a fake encounter.

“Most remarkably, it was said by police that a squad of 40-50 people had attacked them. My question is whether only Surya Hansda ji was shot. Secondly, no one else involved in the attack has been identified by the police to date,” said Das.

"What other proof can there be that Surya Hansda was killed in a fake encounter?," he questioned.

Das further added that Surya Hansda's mother and wife have demanded a CBI inquiry into the case. “I too demand a CBI inquiry,” said the former Chief Minister.

State BJP President and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi also targeted the State Government saying, “Rampant killing of tribal people and the loot of agricultural land of the farmers is taking place in what they call, ‘Abua Raj’ (people’s own government).”

“Surya Hansda had become a thorn in the eyes of the mafia and middlemen because he had been opposing the large-scale loot of minerals. The state government is the patron of middlemen, and mineral mafia; Surya Hansda was brutally murdered at its behest,” said Marandi.

The so-called encounter is completely fake and hence, the BJP wants a CBI inquiry into this murder so that the truth can come out, he added.

Marandi said that on one hand tribals are being murdered in the Hemant government and on the other hand, the agricultural land of the peasants is being looted in the name of RIMS 2.

A memorandum was also handed over to Governor Santosh Gangwar seeking a CBI probe into the murder of social political activist Surya Hansda and to get back the land of the farmers of Nagri which is being snatched in the name of RIMS-2.