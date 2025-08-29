BJP delegation urges governor’s intervention in Surya Hansda’s fake encounter and land acquisition row

RANCHI: A delegation of senior BJP leaders met Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar and submitted two memorandums regarding what it described as “grave injustices” against tribals and farmers.

The first memorandum pertained to the alleged fake encounter of tribal leader Surya Hansda in Godda district. The second raised objections to the construction of RIMS-II on agricultural land in Nagri, Ranchi.

The delegation, led by Jharkhand BJP President and Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Babulal Marandi, demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Hansda’s death, calling it a “planned murder” disguised as a police operation. Hansda was reportedly killed on 11 August.

The second memorandum urged an immediate halt to the construction of the RIMS-II hospital, accusing the government of forcibly acquiring fertile tribal land in violation of legal provisions. The BJP alleged that the land acquisition disregards the rights of raiyats (landholders) and undermines tribal ownership.