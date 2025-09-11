Manipur Naga organisation suspends ‘trade embargo’ after government's request

GUWAHATI: Manipur’s apex Naga organisation, United Naga Council (UNC) on Thursday suspended its “trade embargo” in Naga areas following a request from the state government.

The trade embargo has remained enforced since Monday midnight.

The UNC had resorted to this action in protest against the India-Myanmar border fencing and the scrapping of the free movement regime (FMR).

The UNC in a statement said it convened an 'emergency presidential council meeting' following the receipt of a letter from the state government for the resumption of a tripartite meeting among UNC, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the state government “on the issue of abrogation of FMR and border fencing along the imaginary Indo-Myanmar border in Naga areas.”

“The assurance of the government that there will be prior consultation with the UNC and other stakeholders before the stated works are taken up was well received (at the meeting),” the statement said.

Earlier, in a letter addressed UNC president Ng Lorho, Manipur Chief Secretary, Dr Puneet Kumar Goel stated that the MHA had been engaging with the UNC on the issue of fencing of the international border between India and Myanmar in Naga-inhabited areas, and the state government also received the UNC’s memoranda and representations on the subject.

“In this connection, it is to inform that the Central Government noted the concerns raised by UNC and other stakeholders. Accordingly, the Central Government has been holding and will continue to hold dialogue with the UNC and other stakeholders for prior consultation before fencing works are taken up. The next tripartite meeting with UNC will be held on a mutually convenient date and venue,” the letter to Lorho read.