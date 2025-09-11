Miscreants pull down decorative structures erected to greet PM Modi in Manipur's Churachandpur

GUWAHATI: The miscreants in Manipur’s Kuki-majority Churachandpur on Thursday evening damaged and pulled down decorative structures erected on the road to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits the place on September 13.

The incidents occurred at around 7:45 pm at two places, located near the helipad where PM Modi will land. Officials could not be reached for comment in this regard.

A few locals said the police had a brief confrontation with the miscreants, who were all youngsters. Later, the miscreants left the places.

In a viral video, a policeman can be seen standing as a mute spectator as the miscreants go about their activity.

The sites where the incidents took place are about 2 km from the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, where PM Modi will speak.

After the programme in Churachandpur, he will fly to Imphal, where he will address a gathering at the Kangla Fort.