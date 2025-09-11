Days before PM Modi's visit to state, BJP members resign en masse in Manipur's Phungyar constituency

Days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the ethnic violence hit- Manipur, at least 43 BJP members in the Phungyar constituency of the Ukhrul district resigned en mass on Thursday, PTI reported citing a party functionary.

In a statement, the BJP members said they were "deeply concerned over the present state of affairs within the party" and highlighted "lack of consultation, inclusiveness, and respect for grassroots leadership" as key reasons behind the step.

"Our loyalty to the party and its ideology has always been unwavering. We reaffirm our commitment to work for the welfare of our community and the people of Manipur," it said.

Those who stepped down from the party's Phungyar Mandal in the Naga-majority district include the mandal president, heads of Mahila, Yuva and Kisan morchas, and booth presidents of the constituency.

Reacting to the resignations, the Manipur unit of the BJP claimed that the "individuals in question have been engaging in anti-party activities ever since the 2022 assembly elections."

BJP Manipur Pradesh vice-president Awung Shimray Hopingson asserted that the move was a "publicity stunt, aimed at misleading the public and an attempt to tarnish the image of the party for their personal gain."

"I would like to further clarify that the BJP mandal and booth-level executives of the 43 Phungyar Assembly Constituency remain intact and fully committed... The BJP continues to work tirelessly at the grassroots level, strengthening the party's presence in every village across the constituency," he said in a statement, adding that disciplinary action has been sought against the members.

"The resignation is a clear reflection of the personal frustration and ambitions of a few individuals, and do not represent the views or actual condition of the party structure in the Phungyar constituency," he added

PM Modi is likely to visit Manipur on September 13, which will be his first tour to the state since ethnic violence broke out between Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023. The prime minister has faced strong criticism from the Opposition for refusing to visit the state amid the violence that killed at least 260 people and left thousands homeless.

The Centre had imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.