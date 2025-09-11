'Peace will soon return to trouble-torn Nepal,' says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

PATNA: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday expressed confidence that peace would return to Nepal soon.
Talking to media persons in Patna, Goyal said that the Indian government is keeping a close watch on the turmoil in the neighbouring country following the violent Gen-G protests.
He assured that there is no need to worry, citing India’s track record of evacuating citizens of the country even from war zones. “Our foreign ministry is monitoring the situation closely. I spoke to our ambassador last night and a helpline has been set up for anyone in need,” he added.
The union minister also took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for the latter’s stubbornness to tender an apology over objectionable remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother in Bihar’s Darbhanga district.
He dismissed speculation around Tejashwi’s possible chief ministerial candidacy, saying, ‘Nitish Kumar remains unchallenged, and the NDA government will be formed again in Bihar after the assembly elections.’
Goyal also announced two major road projects for Bihar—the Mokama-Munger four-lane corridor and the Bhagalpur-Dumka route—with a combined cost of Rs 4,447 crore. He said the projects reflected Bihar’s rapid progress under the ‘double engine’ government.
He also insisted that people of Bihar would not like to return to what he described as ‘Jungle raj’. “People of Bihar are very intelligent. They know that Bihar would progress under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Nitish,” he said in response to a media query.
Meanwhile, Union BJP president J P Nadda is expected to reach Patna to hold talks with senior party leaders and members of the party’s core committee on September 13.
Nadda will discuss the election strategy at the proposed meeting. The assembly elections in the State are due in October-November.