'Peace will soon return to trouble-torn Nepal,' says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

PATNA: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday expressed confidence that peace would return to Nepal soon.

Talking to media persons in Patna, Goyal said that the Indian government is keeping a close watch on the turmoil in the neighbouring country following the violent Gen-G protests.

He assured that there is no need to worry, citing India’s track record of evacuating citizens of the country even from war zones. “Our foreign ministry is monitoring the situation closely. I spoke to our ambassador last night and a helpline has been set up for anyone in need,” he added.

The union minister also took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav for the latter’s stubbornness to tender an apology over objectionable remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother in Bihar’s Darbhanga district.