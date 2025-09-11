Public movement allowed for few hours amid extended prohibitory orders in violence-hit Nepal

KATHMANDU: Nepal Army on Thursday extended prohibitory orders in three districts of Kathmandu Valley while allowing public movement during specific windows even as the Himalayan nation gradually returned to normal after violent demonstrations forced Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign.

Even as the troops continued to guard the streets, the situation remained mostly peaceful in the rest of the country except for two deaths and over a dozen injuries in Nepal army gunfire in a thwarted escape from a prison southeast of Kathmandu.

The curfew order imposed in three districts of Kathmandu valley -Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur - was relieved from 6 am, a notice by Nepal Army said.

After allowing a few hours for movement to the general public to carry out essential works, the restrictive orders will be in place from 10 am till 5 pm, the notice read. After a relaxation from 5 pm to 7 pm, night curfew will follow from 7 pm till 6 am on Friday, it added.