Nepal unrest: Kathmandu airport to resume operations 6 pm Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has announced that it will resume services from Wednesday evening, 24 hours after closing its operations due to violent anti-government protests.

The announcement comes hours after the TIA authorities had earlier said the airport would remain closed until further notice following the massive violent protests across Nepal, leaving hundreds of foreign nationals stranded.

In a notice on Wednesday evening, the TIA management has asked the passengers concerned to contact their respective airline companies for re-confirmation (of their flights).

The flight operations would resume at 6 pm, the notice said.

The decision to resume operations was made following a meeting of the airport's security committee on Wednesday, the notice said, adding, all domestic and international flights, which had been suspended since September 9, are now cleared to operate.

"Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for updated flight schedules and to confirm ticket and baggage arrangements," newspaper The Himalayan Times said.

The flight services at the airport were partially suspended in view of the protests on Tuesday after agitators tried to enter its premises.