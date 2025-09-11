PM Modi promises Rs 1200 crore aid for Uttarakhand amidst monsoon fury; Opposition calls it 'insufficient'

DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited Uttarakhand to take stock of the devastating impact of cloudbursts, torrential rains, and landslides that have ravaged the State this monsoon season.

During his visit, the Prime Minister met with affected families, offering his condolences and assuring them of the Centre's full support in rebuilding their lives.

In a significant announcement, PM Modi declared a financial package of ₹1200 crore for the disaster-stricken region. This aid includes an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the kin of those who lost their lives and ₹50,000 for the injured.

Children orphaned by the floods and landslides will receive comprehensive assistance under the PM CARES for Children scheme. The Central government also pledged its full backing for the reconstruction and restoration of damaged infrastructure in the affected areas.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Dehradun, where he was received by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt. General Gurpreet Singh at the airport.

However, his pre-scheduled aerial survey of the disaster-hit regions via an MI-17 helicopter had to be cancelled due to inclement weather conditions.