PM Modi promises Rs 1200 crore aid for Uttarakhand amidst monsoon fury; Opposition calls it 'insufficient'

DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited Uttarakhand to take stock of the devastating impact of cloudbursts, torrential rains, and landslides that have ravaged the State this monsoon season.
During his visit, the Prime Minister met with affected families, offering his condolences and assuring them of the Centre's full support in rebuilding their lives.
In a significant announcement, PM Modi declared a financial package of ₹1200 crore for the disaster-stricken region. This aid includes an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the kin of those who lost their lives and ₹50,000 for the injured.
Children orphaned by the floods and landslides will receive comprehensive assistance under the PM CARES for Children scheme. The Central government also pledged its full backing for the reconstruction and restoration of damaged infrastructure in the affected areas.
Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Dehradun, where he was received by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt. General Gurpreet Singh at the airport.
However, his pre-scheduled aerial survey of the disaster-hit regions via an MI-17 helicopter had to be cancelled due to inclement weather conditions.
Despite the weather disruption, the Prime Minister proceeded with an official meeting in Dehradun to review ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts and to assess the extent of the damage.
During this meeting, he reiterated that the immediate financial assistance and advances being provided under the Disaster Management Act and rules are interim measures.
"Further review will be conducted, and additional assistance will be provided based on the state's memorandum and the report from the central team," PM Modi clarified before returning to Delhi towards the evening.
Emphasising a "multi-pronged approach" to aid the affected regions and people, PM Modi outlined several initiatives.
These include the reconstruction of homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), restoration of national highways, rebuilding of schools, assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), and the distribution of mini-kits for animal husbandry.
He specifically mentioned that rural families whose homes were damaged by floods would receive financial aid under a special project within PMAY-Gramin.
Inter-ministerial Central teams have already been dispatched to Uttarakhand to assess the damage, and disposal of further aid will be considered based on their detailed reports.
The Prime Minister expressed his profound condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the disaster, assuring them that the Centre would work hand-in-hand with the state government to provide every possible help during this difficult time.
He also commended the swift relief operations carried out by the NDRF, SDRF, Army, state administration, and other service organisations. However, the announced financial package drew criticism from the opposition.
Speaking to TNIE, Congress State President Karan Mahara stated, "The ₹1200 crore assistance announced by the Prime Minister is insufficient compared to the losses incurred during this monsoon season's disasters in the State. The Centre should release at least ₹10,000 crore as aid to the State."
Uttarakhand has witnessed immense devastation from cloudbursts and landslides in areas like Uttarkashi and other regions, resulting in numerous fatalities and rendering hundreds homeless.
The state government estimates the total loss from natural disasters to be over ₹5700 crore. According to official figures, from the beginning of April to August 31 this year, 79 people have died, 115 have been injured, and 90 are reported missing due to natural disasters.