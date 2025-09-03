Uttarakhand suffers Rs 5,000 crore losses from monsoon rains, worst since Kedarnath tragedy

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has suffered an estimated Rs 5,000 crore in damages from relentless monsoon rains, surpassing all other natural disasters in the state since the Kedarnath tragedy of 2013.

According to data from the State Disaster Management Authority, widespread cloudbursts and torrential downpours across districts such as Uttarkashi, Pauri, Chamoli and Rudraprayag have wreaked havoc. Officials have warned that the final figure could climb higher as assessments continue.

The destruction has affected roads, bridges, public infrastructure and private properties, prompting an urgent response. District magistrates are compiling detailed reports on the extent of the damage, which will then be consolidated at the state level.

“Once we receive the final reports from the districts, a comprehensive proposal will be submitted to the central government,” said Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary, State Disaster Management. “The damage sustained this year is manifold compared to the previous year, highlighting the unprecedented challenge we face.”

The mountainous state of Uttarakhand regularly contends with natural disasters during the monsoon season. While the 2013 Kedarnath disaster caused immense destruction and led to extensive reconstruction efforts that revitalised Kedarpuri, this year’s incidents of cloudbursts, intense rainfall and landslides across several districts represent the largest cumulative economic setback since that tragedy.