Uttarakhand suffers Rs 5,000 crore losses from monsoon rains, worst since Kedarnath tragedy

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has suffered an estimated Rs 5,000 crore in damages from relentless monsoon rains, surpassing all other natural disasters in the state since the Kedarnath tragedy of 2013.
According to data from the State Disaster Management Authority, widespread cloudbursts and torrential downpours across districts such as Uttarkashi, Pauri, Chamoli and Rudraprayag have wreaked havoc. Officials have warned that the final figure could climb higher as assessments continue.
The destruction has affected roads, bridges, public infrastructure and private properties, prompting an urgent response. District magistrates are compiling detailed reports on the extent of the damage, which will then be consolidated at the state level.
“Once we receive the final reports from the districts, a comprehensive proposal will be submitted to the central government,” said Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary, State Disaster Management. “The damage sustained this year is manifold compared to the previous year, highlighting the unprecedented challenge we face.”
The mountainous state of Uttarakhand regularly contends with natural disasters during the monsoon season. While the 2013 Kedarnath disaster caused immense destruction and led to extensive reconstruction efforts that revitalised Kedarpuri, this year’s incidents of cloudbursts, intense rainfall and landslides across several districts represent the largest cumulative economic setback since that tragedy.
In Pauri district, preliminary assessments indicate damages exceeding Rs 77.46 crore, affecting 2,008 assets. The disaster has claimed seven lives, with five people still missing. Over Rs 1.21 crore in aid has been disbursed to residents. A total of 486 roads have been severely damaged, 156 primary and secondary schools have reported losses of Rs 2.64 crore, and 790 homes have been impacted.
In Uttarkashi, 18 fatalities, 13 injuries and 70 missing persons have been reported. About 360 buildings have been damaged, with estimated losses of Rs 236.98 crore across 28 departments. The floods in Kheerganga buried Dharali under debris, engulfing multi-storey hotels, residential buildings, homestays and 235 livestock.
Tehri district has also suffered major losses. Three people died in two separate incidents, while 452 houses and cowsheds were partially or completely damaged. Public property losses across departments are estimated at Rs 70 crore.
In Chamoli district, the past two-and-a-half months have seen 11 deaths and 14 injuries. Landslides, land subsidence and heavy rains have caused widespread destruction in Tharali, Dewal, Jyotirmath, Pokhri, Pipalkoti and Nandanagar. Nineteen animals have perished, and 140 families have been directly affected.
Dilip Jawalkar, Finance Secretary, said the Disaster Management Department is preparing the damage report. “While the Finance Department has not yet received the full assessment, budget provisions will certainly be made available to compensate for the losses,” he confirmed.