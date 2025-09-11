SC Collegium recommends appointment of new Chief Justices of 3 HCs

NEW DELHI: : The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the elevation of three High Court judges as Chief Justices, filling vacancies in Patna, Meghalaya and Manipur.

In its meeting on September 11, the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai proposed the following appointments:

Justice PB Bajanthri (Karnataka High Court) to be appointed as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court (he is presently the Acting Chief Justice)

Justice Soumen Sen (Calcutta High Court) as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court

Justice M Sunder (Madras High Court) as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court (consequent to the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice on September 14, 2025.

The recommendations have been forwarded to the Union government, which will take a final call on the appointments in the coming days.