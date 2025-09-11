SC reserves verdict on presidential reference over timelines for Governors, President on state bills

NEW DELHI: After a 10-day marathon hearing, the Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai on Thursday reserved its verdict on President Droupadi Murmu’s reference case seeking the top court’s opinion on whether timelines can be imposed on Governors and the President for granting assent to State bills.

The Supreme Court’s Constitution bench reserved its verdict on Thursday after extensive hearings involving the Centre, several state governments, political leaders, parties and other respondents.

The five-judge Constitution bench -- hearing the Presidential Reference case -- was headed by the CJI Gavai and four other senior-most judges of the SC, comprised of Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar.

Earlier on April 8, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, while hearing the case of State of Tamil Nadu against Governor of Tamil Nadu, held that the State Governor must act within three months if withholding assent or reserving a Bill, and within one month when a Bill is re-enacted. It also prescribed that the President should decide on the bills reserved for her consideration by the Governor within three months from the date on which such a reference is received.