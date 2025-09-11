SC to hear Kangana Ranaut's plea for quashing defamation case related to 2020-21 farmers' protests

NEW DELHI: The SC is scheduled to hear on September 12 the appeal filed by actor-turned-politician, Kangana Ranaut, challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court's rejection of her plea seeking quashing of a case.

The case pertains to her alleged defamatory remarks in connection with the 2020-21 farmers' protests.

As per the causelist, a two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta is scheduled to hear the appeal of Ranaut.

The actor-turned-politician has moved the top court, after the Punjab and Haryana HC, in its August 1 order, dismissed Ranaut’s plea for quashing the complaint, filed by one, 73-year-old Mahinder Kaur from Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Punjab’s Bathinda district.

The Bollywood actor has also moved the apex court challenging the summoning order issued by a Bathinda magistrate on February 22, 2022.

Kaur, in her complaint alleged that Ranaut had allegedly made “false imputations and remarks” against her by referring to her as the same “dadi”; namely Bilkis Bano, who had been part of the Shaheen Bagh protest and featured in international media coverage, including the 'Time' magazine.