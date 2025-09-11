Trump puts trade talks back on track

NEW DELHI: India-US trade talks, which were stalled amid diplomatic friction arising out of Washington’s punitive tariff action on New Delhi, are likely to resume soon with US President Donald Trump striking a conciliatory note towards India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reciprocating positively.

Late on Tuesday, Trump announced via a TruthSocial post that India and the US were trying to address trade barriers through negotiations.

“I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries,” President Trump said.

In response, Modi stated: “India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking for ward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people.”