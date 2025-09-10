'Very good friend': Trump signals thaw in trade tensions as PM Modi vows to 'unlock limitless potential'

Responding within hours to Donald Trump's post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was confident that bilateral trade negotiations would “pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership”.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that India and the United States are close friends and natural partners.

“I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” PM Modi posted on X.