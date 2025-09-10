'Very good friend': Trump signals thaw in trade tensions as PM Modi vows to 'unlock limitless potential'

Amid ongoing tensions over trade barriers, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed optimism about resolving differences with India, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "very good friend" and hinting at a conversation in the coming weeks.
In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump said, “I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries.”
Responding within hours to Donald Trump's post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was confident that bilateral trade negotiations would “pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership”.
In a post on X, PM Modi said that India and the United States are close friends and natural partners.
“I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” PM Modi posted on X.
The statement from the leaders comes after months of heightened tensions, during which Trump imposed steep tariffs on Indian goods, doubling them to 50 per cent, including an additional 25 per cent duty tied to India’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil.
India has called these measures “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.” It also defended its Russian oil imports as a matter of national interest and market strategy, despite US concerns.
Despite the tough stance, Trump recently softened his tone, stating that India and the US have a "special relationship" and there's nothing to worry about as the two countries "just have moments on occasion".
"I always will. I'll always be friends with Modi, he's a great Prime Minister. He's great. I'll always be friends, but I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment," Trump had said in the Oval Office Friday.
"But India and the United States have a special relationship. There's nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion," Trump said, with a smile.
Prime Minister Modi responded to Trump’s latest comments, saying he “deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties.”
Trump’s latest remarks suggest a possible easing of trade tensions and renewed diplomatic engagement between the two nations.