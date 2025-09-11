Upcoming evidence on 'vote theft' will make everything clear: Rahul Gandhi to BJP

LUCKNOW: Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi repeated his allegation of vote theft reiterating that governments were being formed in the country through vote fraud.

He said this as he wind up his two-day visit to Rae Bareli on Thursday.

“The BJP leaders are agitated. I want to tell them that everything will be clear once we drop the hydrogen bomb as the next set of evidence proving vote theft,” said the Congress MP during an informal interaction with media persons in Rae Bareli.

Rahul Gandhi claimed vote theft in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Haryana.

Notably, while the BJP won the Maharashtra and Haryana state assembly elections, Karnataka was bagged by the Congress.

“We have given the evidence of fraud in black and white. Just wait for the next series of evidence. I want to tell the BJP not to get perturbed as the upcoming evidence would be a hydrogen bomb which will make everything clear,” added the Congress MP.

He said that under the present government, the Constitution of India was in danger as the government was trying to snatch people’s rights.

Earlier in the day, the Congress MP presided over a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) which was boycotted by Unchahar MLA, Manoj Kumar Pandey.

The DISHA meeting is held every quarter to discuss the development projects in the region.

Several public representatives, including Amethi MP KL Sharma and Minister of State Dinesh Pratap Singh attended the meeting. However, Pandey walked out of the meeting.