US ambassador-designate to India says trade deal within reach

NEW YORK/ WASHINGTON: US ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor on Thursday said India's protectionist policies and regulatory barriers have prevented Washington from fully realising its partnership with Delhi, and if confirmed, he will work to advance trade that is fair, reciprocal and beneficial to Americans.

At his confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Gor also said that India and the US are “not that far apart” right now on a trade deal.

"India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond,” Gor said as he underlined that he is committed to advancing America's interest in this "important" partnership.

Noting that India and the US are actively negotiating right now, Gor said President Donald Trump has invited their commerce and trade ministers next week, and they will be meeting with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer in Washington.

"Part of that will include hopeful, a hopeful deal. We are not that far apart right now on a deal. In fact, they're negotiating the nitty-gritty of a deal,” Gor said.

“We expect more from India than we do sometimes from other nations. I do think it will get resolved over the next few weeks,” he said.