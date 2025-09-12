BJP lashes out at Congress for sharing AI-generated clip of PM Modi, his mother

NEW DELHI: The BJP has launched a strong offensive against the Congress after its Bihar unit shared an AI-generated video clip from its official X handle. The clip depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother expressing anguish over being dragged into politics by her own son.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, along with several other BJP leaders, launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of once again insulting the Prime Minister’s mother. Singh demanded legal action against Gandhi, calling the act a form of fraud committed through artificial intelligence, targeting a woman who is no longer alive.

Singh, a senior BJP leader from poll-bound Bihar, condemned Rahul Gandhi, stating that he had become shameless and lacked respect for women.