Dhankhar makes his first public appearance since resignation at VP swearing-in ceremony

NEW DELHI: In his first public appearance since his abrupt and mysterious resignation, former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar attended the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Vice President, CP Radhakrishnan, on Friday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He was among other invited guests, including former Vice Presidents such as M Venkaiah Naidu.

Appearing visibly calm, Dhankhar was accompanied by his wife and was seen casually conversing with former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu during the oath-taking ceremony. Seen seated near the chair of the newly elected Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Dhankhar appeared to make a conscious effort to remain at ease. He was frequently seen smiling and greeting others, including the President of India upon her arrival.

He had been invited in accordance with tradition, which includes extending invitations to all living former Vice Presidents to attend the swearing-in ceremony of a new Vice President.

This marked Dhankhar’s first appearance since his resignation in July earlier this year. Since stepping down, he had largely kept to himself. According to some media reports, he had been spending his leisure time playing table tennis, one of his hobbies. Days before the Vice Presidential election was held (September 9), he reportedly moved to the farmhouse of a political leader and now he has been allotted a Type 8 bungalow on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in Delhi.