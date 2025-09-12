PM Modi calls V-P Radhakrishnan 'dedicated public servant', says he devoted life to nation-building

NEW DELHI: After CP Radhakrishnan took oath as India's 15th Vice President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described him as a 'dedicated public servant'. He said that the VP devoted his life to nation building and wished that his VP tenure would also be dedicated to the service of the people.

In a post on 'X', PM Modi said, " Attended the oath-taking ceremony of Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji. A dedicated public servant, he has devoted his life to nation-building, social service and strengthening democratic values. Wishing him a successful Vice Presidential tenure, dedicated to the service of the people".

After PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the new vice president saying that his knowledge and experience will strengthen democratic values. In a post on social media X, Shah said, "Congratulations to Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan Ji on taking oath as the Vice President of India. Your vast knowledge and experience will further strengthen our democratic processes to serve people even better @CPRGuv". Wishes to the vice president poured in from across the NDA, with ministers and other leaders taking to their social media accounts for congratulating the new VP.