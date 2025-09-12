'Vote chori' main issue before country today, PM's Manipur visit now no 'big deal': Rahul Gandhi

JUNAGADH: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Manipur has been in trouble for a long time and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the strife-torn state now is not a "big deal" as he insisted "vote chori" (vote theft) remains the main issue before the country currently.

Talking to reporters outside the Keshod airport in Junagadh district of Gujarat, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed everywhere people are raising "vote chor" (vote thief) slogan.

After landing at the airport in the afternoon, Gandhi reached Junagadh city where is scheduled to address district and city unit presidents of the Congress in Gujarat and interact with senior leaders.

When reporters sought Gandhi's comments on PM Modi's scheduled visit to Manipur on Saturday, the Congress MP sought to downplay his tour to the trouble-torn north-eastern state.

"Manipur has been in trouble for a long time and the PM has decided to go there now. So that's not a big deal. The main issue today in India is 'vote chori' (vote theft)," asserted Gandhi.