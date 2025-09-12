PM Modi to visit Manipur on Saturday, his first visit since ethnic violence broke out in 2023

NEW DELHI: Putting speculations to rest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on Saturday, September 13, and will interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said on Friday — marking the first official confirmation of the PM's trip to the strife-torn state.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has also confirmed Modi's visit to Manipur.

This will be Modi's first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in the state two years ago. The violence had erupted between the Meitei people and the Kuki-Zo tribal community claiming at least 260 lives and leaving thousands displaced.

Visiting both Churachandpur and Imphal appears to be a deliberate choice to address both major communities involved in the conflict — the Kuki-Zo tribes in the hills and the Meitei majority in the valley.

In line with his commitment to the "inclusive, sustainable, and holistic development" of the state, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore in Churachandpur.

These include the Manipur Urban Roads, Drainage and Asset Management Improvement Project worth over Rs 3,600 crore; five National Highway projects valued at more than Rs 2,500 crore; the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) Project; Working Women Hostels at nine locations, among others.

The projects to be inaugurated in Imphal include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri; the IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri; Manipur Bhawans in Delhi and Kolkata; and the Ima Markets – unique all-women markets – in four districts.