PM Modi to visit Manipur on Saturday, his first visit since ethnic violence broke out in 2023

NEW DELHI: Putting speculations to rest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on Saturday, September 13, and will interact with internally displaced people in Churachandpur and Imphal, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel said on Friday — marking the first official confirmation of the PM's trip to the strife-torn state.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has also confirmed Modi's visit to Manipur.
This will be Modi's first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in the state two years ago. The violence had erupted between the Meitei people and the Kuki-Zo tribal community claiming at least 260 lives and leaving thousands displaced.
Visiting both Churachandpur and Imphal appears to be a deliberate choice to address both major communities involved in the conflict — the Kuki-Zo tribes in the hills and the Meitei majority in the valley.
In line with his commitment to the "inclusive, sustainable, and holistic development" of the state, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore in Churachandpur.
These include the Manipur Urban Roads, Drainage and Asset Management Improvement Project worth over Rs 3,600 crore; five National Highway projects valued at more than Rs 2,500 crore; the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) Project; Working Women Hostels at nine locations, among others.
The projects to be inaugurated in Imphal include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri; the IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri; Manipur Bhawans in Delhi and Kolkata; and the Ima Markets – unique all-women markets – in four districts.
As part of his programme, Prime Minister Modi will also address a gathering in Manipur on the occasion. Thereafter, he will inaugurate various projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore in Imphal and address a public function.
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to visit Manipur. He stated that the turmoil in the state has been going for a long time.
“The issue in Manipur has been ongoing for a long time. It is good that he is going there now. But the main issue in the country is that of "Vote Chori," he told reporters.
Modi will also visit Mizoram, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.
In Assam, Modi will participate in the centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati where he will also address a gathering.
On September 14, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of major infrastructure and industrial development projects worth over Rs 18,530 crore in Assam. He will also address a public function in Darrang.
On September 15, the Prime Minister will visit West Bengal to inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference–2025 in Kolkata.
Thereafter, he will visit Bihar same day and inaugurate the new terminal building of Purnea Airport. He will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore in Purnea and address a public gathering on the occasion.
Additionally, he will launch the National Makhana Board in Bihar.
In Mizoram, the Prime Minister will also flag off three new express trains: the Sairang (Aizawl)–Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, the Sairang–Guwahati Express, and the Sairang–Kolkata Express. It will be the first time Aizawl is directly connected with Delhi via a Rajdhani Express, while the Sairang–Guwahati Express will improve connectivity between Mizoram and Assam. Notably, the Sairang–Kolkata Express will establish direct connectivity between Mizoram and Kolkata.
