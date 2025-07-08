RSS tries its hand at solving Manipur stalemate, weighs in on BJP chief’s appointment

NEW DELHI: With Manipur gripped by ethnic violence since May 2023, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) says its volunteers have been working to ease tensions by facilitating dialogue between the state’s two warring communities, the Kukis and the Meiteis.
The Sangh, which is the BJP’s ideological mentor, has also begun shaping internal conversations around the party’s next national president and the long-delayed organisational overhaul.
On Monday, the RSS released a statement highlighting its efforts to ease tensions in Manipur, asserting that peace is gradually returning to the state, which has been under President’s Rule since February.
A year ago, on June 10, 2024, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had drawn national attention to the Manipur crisis during a speech in Nagpur, urging that the situation be prioritised. This time, the organisation expressed optimism that the state is gradually showing signs of normalcy.
Addressing the media in New Delhi, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said normalcy had begun to return to Manipur compared with last year. He said this was the beginning of peace and that dialogues were being held from both sides.
Ambekar said RSS swayamsevaks were promoting talks between the Meitei and Kuki communities, and all the people, to foster a better atmosphere among them. "They are trying for this,” he added.
Ambekar said the Sangh, along with various social and spiritual organisations, was working tirelessly for peace. “The return of total normalcy will take some time... but the situation has improved,” he noted.
He also reviewed the on-ground work of swayamsevaks and their efforts to promote social harmony. “The work being done by the Swayamsevaks and the efforts being made for social harmony were also discussed. Owing to this, positive changes can be seen on the ground. Swayamsevaks are talking to both sides to bring the situation to a normal level,” he said.
Ambekar added that karyakartas from bordering prants shared their experiences and the current situation in their regions. He asserted that the Sangh’s karyakartas, with support from local people, were relentlessly working to organise communities and address their concerns.
The RSS also claimed it had been facilitating dialogue between the communities, in addition to efforts made by the government.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior RSS source said: “The RSS, apart from what the state and central governments are doing, continues sustained efforts to carry on dialogues between representatives of both Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur. Thousands of RSS volunteers and functionaries are creating the ground for the total return of normalcy.”
The RSS has decided to expand its outreach in affected areas by organising Samajik Sadbhav Baithaks (social harmony meetings). Ambekar added that the Sangh aims to reach “every village and every house in the country, including Manipur”.
Ambekar stressed, “When the situation worsens in a region, the situation does not improve overnight... but compared to the earlier situation, peace has started returning in Manipur. We (Sangh) are optimistic and believe that a solution will be found soon.” These efforts are in addition to those of the Centre, led by Northeast advisor AK Mishra.
Discussions over BJP's top post
Meanwhile, on June 28, BJP national president JP Nadda held a closed-door meeting with RSS sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale and other top Sangh leaders at the RSS Delhi office.
Significantly, as reports suggest, the decision to fast-track the BJP’s long-pending internal elections across state units was discussed at the meeting.
According to a prominent news report, BJP leaders apparently discussed a potential shortlist of candidates for the top post. There is consensus that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will finalise the name.
During the RSS meeting, a formal discussion regarding the delayed BJP presidential election was also held. A senior RSS functionary said the announcement of the new president is expected between July 10 and 20.
The names of 11 Sangh functionaries to be inducted as BJP national general secretaries were also discussed and finalised after the BJP sought these names for inclusion in the upcoming organisational reshuffle.
Sangh's broader outreach
Planning for the Sangh’s centenary year was another major agenda point during the meeting, with Ambekar stating: “During the centenary year, Hindu Sammelans will be organised at Mandal level in rural areas and at Basti level in urban areas with the participation of all sections of the society.”
Discussions will centre on social festivals, unity, harmony, and Panch-Parivartan (five transformations). These Sammelans will be held in 58,964 mandals and 44,055 bastis, with Samajik Sadbhav Baithaks in 11,360 blocks and towns. Outreach will include Grih Sampark to reach households nationwide. Ambekar said, “The main goal for the centenary year is inclusive outreach across professions, geographies, and communities to foster holistic social integration.” The centenary activities will begin from Vijayadashami Utsav, with all swayamsevaks participating.
The Sangh also held wider discussions on these agenda points in coordination with the central government. Speaking on national development, Ambekar remarked, “The nation is progressing economically across all sectors... but while the country is moving forward, it is not enough to progress solely in terms of economy or technology.” He emphasised values such as “individual welfare, living together harmoniously, and being mindful of the environment.” These, he said, must go hand in hand with economic growth to ensure “inclusive and collective development.”
The Sangh delved deeper into these issues during its Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak. On religious conversion, Ambekar said, “Conversion by greed, force, taking advantage of someone’s situation, and by conspiracy is wrong.”
Regarding the ongoing language debate, especially in Maharashtra and southern India, he reiterated the Sangh’s support for “primary education in the mother tongue,” adding that “All the languages of Bharat are national languages.” The Sangh also reviewed its training programmes, with 100 Prashikshan-Vargs conducted between April and June 2025. A total of 17,609 karyakartas under the age of 40 and 4,270 shiksharthis aged 40–60 received training.