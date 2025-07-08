RSS tries its hand at solving Manipur stalemate, weighs in on BJP chief’s appointment

NEW DELHI: With Manipur gripped by ethnic violence since May 2023, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) says its volunteers have been working to ease tensions by facilitating dialogue between the state’s two warring communities, the Kukis and the Meiteis.

The Sangh, which is the BJP’s ideological mentor, has also begun shaping internal conversations around the party’s next national president and the long-delayed organisational overhaul.

On Monday, the RSS released a statement highlighting its efforts to ease tensions in Manipur, asserting that peace is gradually returning to the state, which has been under President’s Rule since February.

A year ago, on June 10, 2024, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had drawn national attention to the Manipur crisis during a speech in Nagpur, urging that the situation be prioritised. This time, the organisation expressed optimism that the state is gradually showing signs of normalcy.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said normalcy had begun to return to Manipur compared with last year. He said this was the beginning of peace and that dialogues were being held from both sides.

Ambekar said RSS swayamsevaks were promoting talks between the Meitei and Kuki communities, and all the people, to foster a better atmosphere among them. "They are trying for this,” he added.

Ambekar said the Sangh, along with various social and spiritual organisations, was working tirelessly for peace. “The return of total normalcy will take some time... but the situation has improved,” he noted.

He also reviewed the on-ground work of swayamsevaks and their efforts to promote social harmony. “The work being done by the Swayamsevaks and the efforts being made for social harmony were also discussed. Owing to this, positive changes can be seen on the ground. Swayamsevaks are talking to both sides to bring the situation to a normal level,” he said.