AAP seeks special J&K assembly session over MLA Mehraj’s arrest, urges CM Omar to visit him in Jail

SRINAGAR: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called on the Omar Abdullah-led government to convene a special session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly following the arrest of AAP MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik. The party has also appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to visit the detained legislator in Kathua Jail.

“Our simple appeal to the Omar Abdullah government is to convene an emergency Assembly session on the arrest of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik,” AAP spokesperson Muddasir Hassan told TNIE.

Mehraj Malik was arrested on Monday and booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) after a verbal altercation with Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh over the shifting of a primary health centre. The MLA allegedly used abusive language during the exchange, leading to his arrest and detention under PSA, which permits detention without charge or trial for up to two years.

Hassan said the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly should pass a resolution denouncing the arrest and the use of PSA against an elected representative.