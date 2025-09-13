After Marathas brought under OBC quota, Banjaras now demand inclusion in ST category

Following the Maharashtra government's decision to bring eligible Marathas under the OBC quota based on the Hyderabad Gazette, the Banjara community is pressing for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. As per the Hyderabad Gazette, Banjaras are a scheduled tribe, said members of the community.

The Banjara community said if the Hyderabad Gazette is applicable for Marathas to get Kunbi certificates and come under the OBC quota, the same criteria should be applicable to others too.

“As per the 1931 Hyderabad Gazette that is documented during the Nizam period and later carried forward by the British in colonial India, Banjaras are a tribal community. Just as Marathas are shown as Kunbis as per the gazette, the Maharashtra government should recognise Banjaras as a scheduled tribe,” said Banjara leader Rajesh Rathod, adding the state government cannot say that the document is only applicable for Marathas.