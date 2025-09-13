After Marathas brought under OBC quota, Banjaras now demand inclusion in ST category

Following the Maharashtra government's decision to bring eligible Marathas under the OBC quota based on the Hyderabad Gazette, the Banjara community is pressing for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. As per the Hyderabad Gazette, Banjaras are a scheduled tribe, said members of the community.
The Banjara community said if the Hyderabad Gazette is applicable for Marathas to get Kunbi certificates and come under the OBC quota, the same criteria should be applicable to others too.
“As per the 1931 Hyderabad Gazette that is documented during the Nizam period and later carried forward by the British in colonial India, Banjaras are a tribal community. Just as Marathas are shown as Kunbis as per the gazette, the Maharashtra government should recognise Banjaras as a scheduled tribe,” said Banjara leader Rajesh Rathod, adding the state government cannot say that the document is only applicable for Marathas.
“If the state government does not act on our demand, then it will be an injustice to the tribal and tiny Banjara community. The community's inclusion in the ST will benefit the deprived sections of society. There are many Banjara people who are yet to get the fruit of the reservations. Even today, most of them are located in very isolated and difficult locations where no government welfare and development scheme reaches them,” said Rathod.
This comes after a 32-year-old youth Pavan Chavan of Dharashi died by suicide, leaving behind a note where he demanded ST reservations to the Banjara community. In the letter, Chavan stated that the Hyderabad Gazette should apply to the Banjaras just as it applies to the Maratha community.
The Banjara community has also called for a protest in Jalna on September 15. Earlier, the Dhangar or shepherd community had demanded inclusion in the ST category, claiming they are also tribals.