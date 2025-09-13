FIR over AI-generated video by Congress on PM Modi, his late mother

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Saturday registered an FIR on a BJP worker's complaint over an AI-generated "deepfake" video posted by the Bihar Congress unit on its X handle that allegedly tarnished the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother, an official said.

The complaint was filed on Friday by Sanket Gupta, convenor of the BJP Delhi Election Cell, at the North Avenue Police Station, who alleged the video "maligned the Prime Minister's image, grossly violating law, morality and women's dignity."

The clip was posted on the official X handle of the Indian National Congress, Bihar unit, on September 10, the complaint said.

The case has been registered against unnamed persons under sections 336 (Forgery), 340(2) (Forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 356(2) (Defamation) and 61(2) (Criminal conspiracy) of the BNS, they added.