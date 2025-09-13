Firing outside Disha Patani's Bareilly home; gangster Goldy Brar claims responsibility

LUCKNOW: A fring incident took place at the parental house of Bollywood actor Disha Patani in Civil Lines area of Bareilly district in the wee hours of Friday.



As per sources, two unidentified motorbike-borne men fired two rounds at Patanis' residence before fleeing the spot.

Gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for the incident on social media.



In a post on Facebook, that the attack was carried out in retaliation against alleged remarks about Sant Premanandji Maharaj of Vrindavan and storyteller Aniruddhacharya Maharaj. The gangsters also claimed the firing incident as a trailer. "Next time, no one will be left alive."

The gang further extended its threat to the entire film industry, stating that the action was not only directed at the Patani family but also at others in Bollywood.

At the time of the incident, Disha’s sister Khushboo Patani, a former army officer, her father Jagdish Patani, a retired DSP, and her mother Padma Patani were inside the house. However, the actress was in Mumbai.



The district police, later, recovered two empty cartridges from outside the residence, and a team of cops was deployed at the location.