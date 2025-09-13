Firing outside Disha Patani's Bareilly home; gangster Goldy Brar claims responsibility

LUCKNOW: A fring incident took place at the parental house of Bollywood actor Disha Patani in Civil Lines area of Bareilly district in the wee hours of Friday.
As per sources, two unidentified motorbike-borne men fired two rounds at Patanis' residence before fleeing the spot.
Gangsters Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for the incident on social media.
In a post on Facebook, that the attack was carried out in retaliation against alleged remarks about Sant Premanandji Maharaj of Vrindavan and storyteller Aniruddhacharya Maharaj. The gangsters also claimed the firing incident as a trailer. "Next time, no one will be left alive."
The gang further extended its threat to the entire film industry, stating that the action was not only directed at the Patani family but also at others in Bollywood.
At the time of the incident, Disha’s sister Khushboo Patani, a former army officer, her father Jagdish Patani, a retired DSP, and her mother Padma Patani were inside the house. However, the actress was in Mumbai.
The district police, later, recovered two empty cartridges from outside the residence, and a team of cops was deployed at the location.
Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Anurag Arya, confirmed that the firing incident saying it took place around 3:30 AM on Friday.
The SSP said: 'Two bike-borne men opened fire outside the Patani residence. A case has been registered following the family’s complaint. Force has been deployed for security, and five teams have been formed to track and arrest the culprits."
Meanwhile, the case has now been handed over to the Crime Branch, and nearby CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the attackers.
On the other hand, Disha's father Jagdish Patani said that top district police officials including ADG and SSP, were looking into the case. He while talking to media, claimed that the cartridges fired were not indigenous, they were forein-made.
A retired police officer himself, Jagdish Patani said that around 8-10 rounds were fired. He said that he came to know the role of Goldie Brar through social media but the situation was still not clear.