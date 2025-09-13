Himachal apple farmers in dire straits as monsoon wreaks havoc

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh's lucrative Rs 5,000 crore apple industry has been severely impacted this season after relentless monsoon rains wreaked havoc across the state. Farmers are grappling with poor fruit quality, damaged infrastructure, and plummeting market prices, creating one of the toughest harvest seasons in recent years.

Continuous rainfall triggered the outbreak of a fungal disease, which has led to premature leaf and apple drop in orchards across the state. The decline in quality has resulted in a sharp increase in culled apples — fruit unsuitable for sale in the premium market.

Transportation of apples has come to a near standstill in many areas due to landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts that destroyed vital road networks. Apple-growing regions such as Kullu, Kinnaur, Shimla, Mandi, Chamba, and upper Shimla are particularly affected, with hundreds of roads still awaiting repairs.

In several remote areas, farmers have resorted to hiring workers to carry apple boxes manually across broken road stretches to reach collection points.

In Kinnaur, the frequent closure of National Highway 5 at Nigulsari has disrupted supply chains, causing significant delays and losses.

There are scores of villages in Parvati and Banjar valleys where farmers had started harvesting but had to stop midway last month after the road connectivity was lost.

On the other hand, the market rates have dropped to their lowest as the traders are reluctant to buy from local markets in Kullu and Mandi because the Kiratpur-Manali highway remained mostly blocked during the month of August.