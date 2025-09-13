'No roadmap for solution': Locals express displeasure over PM Modi's speech in Manipur

IMPHAL: During his first visit to Manipur since the ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals broke out on May 3, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a few Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from both communities, before addressing people in Imphal and Churachandpur.
PM Modi listened to them with rapt attention, even if it remains unknown what the IDPs told him.
A few locals in Churachandpur were unhappy that the IDPs were allegedly provided with 'parameter' and hence were not able to flag the demand of 'separate administration' through Union Territory formation.
“They were told that they should not ask the PM anything about separate administration. They were permitted to talk only on matters such as health, education, infrastructure, etc,” a Churachandpur resident said, wishing not to be named.
A section of the locals expressed displeasure that PM Modi spoke in Hindi.
“He delivered his speech in English in Mizoram but in Hindi in Churachandpur. People are not happy. He did not address their issues. The development package cannot solve the problem,” another local said, requesting anonymity.
He stated that it was the public sentiment and not that of one individual.
Mung Hanghal, yet another local, said, “The PM did not talk about any plans to resolve the conflict. We all wished he would say something about the plans, if the government has any. Also, the speech was brief. But we are happy that he came despite the inclement weather.”
In Imphal, when PM Modi met the IDPs before addressing people, a few of them reportedly broke down into tears. The locals were visibly not very happy after listening to him.
Just like in Churachandpur, people expected him to come out with a solution to the problem. “The PM’s speech was good, but I am not feeling assured. We don’t know the road to a solution,” said Surajkumar Singh.
“The PM’s visit brought certain development announcements, but for the displaced Meitei families still languishing in relief camps, it meant very little. We expected clarity on resettlement — when will people be able to return to their homes, how will their safety be ensured, and what rehabilitation packages will be offered?" Leishangthem Priyo, an Imphal resident, asserted.