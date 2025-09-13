'No roadmap for solution': Locals express displeasure over PM Modi's speech in Manipur

IMPHAL: During his first visit to Manipur since the ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals broke out on May 3, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a few Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from both communities, before addressing people in Imphal and Churachandpur.

PM Modi listened to them with rapt attention, even if it remains unknown what the IDPs told him.

A few locals in Churachandpur were unhappy that the IDPs were allegedly provided with 'parameter' and hence were not able to flag the demand of 'separate administration' through Union Territory formation.

“They were told that they should not ask the PM anything about separate administration. They were permitted to talk only on matters such as health, education, infrastructure, etc,” a Churachandpur resident said, wishing not to be named.

A section of the locals expressed displeasure that PM Modi spoke in Hindi.

“He delivered his speech in English in Mizoram but in Hindi in Churachandpur. People are not happy. He did not address their issues. The development package cannot solve the problem,” another local said, requesting anonymity.