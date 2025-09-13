'3-hour pit stop, grave insult to people': Opposition lashes out ‘tokenism’, calls PM visit a ‘face-saving farce’

NEW DELHI: Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manipur a ‘belated farce’, the Opposition parties, including Congress, CPM, TMC and National Conference (NC) on Saturday alleged that the trip is a grave insult to the people of the state.

Accusing the PM of organising a grand welcome ceremony for himself, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that it “is a cruel prick” to the wounds of those still suffering.

“Narendra Modi ji, your 3-hour pit stop in Manipur is not compassion -- it’s farce, tokenism, and a grave insult to wounded people. Your so-called roadshow in Imphal and Churachandpur today, is nothing but a cowardly escape from hearing the cries of people in relief camps!” Kharge said in a post on X.

“864 days of violence:-- 300 lives lost, 67,000 displaced, 1,500 plus injured. You have made 46 foreign trips since, but not a single visit to share two words of sympathy with your own citizens,” Kharge said.

“Your last visit to Manipur? January 2022 for elections! Your ‘Double Engine’ has bulldozed the innocent lives of Manipur. You and Home Minister Amit Shah’s gross incompetence and complicity in betraying all communities was shielded from scrutiny, by imposing President’s Rule in the state. Violence still continues,” he said.