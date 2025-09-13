In his first visit to ethnic conflict-hit Manipur, PM Modi appeals to all organisations to choose 'path of peace'

In his first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence erupted in the state in 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed all organisations involved in the conflict to "choose the path of peace."

The prime minister, who has come under fire from the opposition for refusing to visit the violence-hit state for over two years, assured the people of Manipur that his government will make "every possible effort" to restore peace in the region.

Addressing a rally at Churachandpur, a stronghold of Kuki community, Modi said, "I would appeal to all organisations to move forward on the path of peace and fulfil their dreams. Today, I promise you that I am with you, the Government of India is with you, the people of Manipur."

"We are satisfied that recently in the hills and valleys, negotiations have taken place for agreements with different groups. These are part of the efforts of the Government of India in which work is being done to establish peace while giving importance to dialogue, respect, and mutual understanding, " he said.

"The Government of India is making every possible effort to bring life back on track in Manipur. For families who have lost their homes, our government is helping to build 7,000 new houses," he added.

The prime minister said that it is "unfortunate" that violence has engulfed the "beautiful" region.

"The land of Manipur is a land of hope and aspiration. Unfortunately, violence had cast its shadow on this beautiful region. A short while ago, I met those affected who are living in relief camps. After meeting them, I can say with confidence that a new dawn of hope and trust is rising in Manipur," he said.

Announcing several developemental projects for the state, PM Modi said, "For development to take root anywhere, peace is essential. In the past 11 years, many conflicts and disputes in the Northeast have been resolved. People have chosen the path of peace and given priority to development..."

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was received at the Imphal airport by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel.

Modi then headed to Churachandpur, one of the worst-affected areas in the violence that claimed at least 260 lives and left thousands displaced, by road. Owing to heavy rainfall, Modi chose to travel to Churachandpur by road from Imphal instead of flying there directly from Mizoram.

Modi interacted with several people displaced due to Manipur ethnic violence at Churachandpur's Peace Ground, PTI quoted officials as saying.