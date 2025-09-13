In his first visit to ethnic conflict-hit Manipur, PM Modi appeals to all organisations to choose 'path of peace'

In his first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence erupted in the state in 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed all organisations involved in the conflict to "choose the path of peace."
The prime minister, who has come under fire from the opposition for refusing to visit the violence-hit state for over two years, assured the people of Manipur that his government will make "every possible effort" to restore peace in the region.
Addressing a rally at Churachandpur, a stronghold of Kuki community, Modi said, "I would appeal to all organisations to move forward on the path of peace and fulfil their dreams. Today, I promise you that I am with you, the Government of India is with you, the people of Manipur."
"We are satisfied that recently in the hills and valleys, negotiations have taken place for agreements with different groups. These are part of the efforts of the Government of India in which work is being done to establish peace while giving importance to dialogue, respect, and mutual understanding, " he said.
"The Government of India is making every possible effort to bring life back on track in Manipur. For families who have lost their homes, our government is helping to build 7,000 new houses," he added.
The prime minister said that it is "unfortunate" that violence has engulfed the "beautiful" region.
"The land of Manipur is a land of hope and aspiration. Unfortunately, violence had cast its shadow on this beautiful region. A short while ago, I met those affected who are living in relief camps. After meeting them, I can say with confidence that a new dawn of hope and trust is rising in Manipur," he said.
Announcing several developemental projects for the state, PM Modi said, "For development to take root anywhere, peace is essential. In the past 11 years, many conflicts and disputes in the Northeast have been resolved. People have chosen the path of peace and given priority to development..."
Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was received at the Imphal airport by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel.
Modi then headed to Churachandpur, one of the worst-affected areas in the violence that claimed at least 260 lives and left thousands displaced, by road. Owing to heavy rainfall, Modi chose to travel to Churachandpur by road from Imphal instead of flying there directly from Mizoram.
Modi interacted with several people displaced due to Manipur ethnic violence at Churachandpur's Peace Ground, PTI quoted officials as saying.
Modi listened to the concerns of the families of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and assured them of the Centre's commitment to restore peace and normalcy in the state.
The ethnic violence displaced more than 60,000 people, nearly 40,000 from the Kuki Zo community and around 20,000 Meiteis.
Both state and central forces' personnel were deployed in large numbers in and around the nearly 237-acre Kangla Fort in Imphal and the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, the venues of the PM's rallies, PTI quoted the officials as saying.
Heavy rain has lashed the state since Friday night, resulting in ankle-deep water in parts of the Kangla Fort.
Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in the state during the visit.
Violence had erupted in Manipur after a high court order suggested granting scheduled tribe status to Meiteis.
Kharge calls it 'hush-hush pit stop'
Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to Manipur, calling it a “pit stop” that amounts to tokenism and a “grave insult” to those affected by the state’s continuing ethnic violence.
In a post on X, Kharge accused the Prime Minister of failing to visit Manipur for over two years despite 864 days of violence that, he said, claimed nearly 300 lives, displaced 67,000 people and left over 1,500 injured.
Calling the visit a “hush-hush pit stop,” Kharge said it was not an act of repentance but a “grand welcome ceremony for yourself” and a “cruel prick to the wounds” of those still suffering. “This hush-hush pit stop isn’t repentance. It’s not even guilt,” he added.
“Your so-called roadshow in Imphal and Churachandpur today is nothing but a cowardly escape from hearing the cries of people in relief camps,” he wrote.
Kharge also alleged that Modi had made 46 foreign trips during this period but “not a single visit to share two words of sympathy with your own citizens.”
