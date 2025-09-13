PM Modi launches projects worth over Rs 8,500 crore in Manipur

IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated 17 projects worth Rs 1,203 crore from Manipur’s capital Imphal and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects valued at over Rs 7,344 crore at Churachandpur.

He inaugurated the civil secretariat (Rs 538 crore) and the new headquarters of Manipur Police (Rs 101 crore), both located in Imphal’s Mantripukhri.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated four “Ima” (mothers) markets at Tengnoupal, Noney, Pallel, and Moirang (Rs 24 crore), as well as Manipur Bhavans in Delhi and Kolkata, built at costs of Rs 164 crore and Rs 42 crore respectively.

Other projects inaugurated include the development of Leishang Hiden Cultural and Heritage Park in Imphal West district (Rs 13 crore), a four-lane bridge over the Irang river on the Imphal-Jiribam NH-38 at Noney district (Rs 49 crore), the development of the western front of the Imphal river (Phase-II) (Rs 56 crore), Mall Road (Phase-II) (Rs 24 crore), and infrastructure development for five government colleges in Imphal West, Thoubal, and Kakching districts (Rs 13 crore).