PM Modi launches projects worth over Rs 8,500 crore in Manipur

IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated 17 projects worth Rs 1,203 crore from Manipur’s capital Imphal and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects valued at over Rs 7,344 crore at Churachandpur.
He inaugurated the civil secretariat (Rs 538 crore) and the new headquarters of Manipur Police (Rs 101 crore), both located in Imphal’s Mantripukhri.
The Prime Minister also inaugurated four “Ima” (mothers) markets at Tengnoupal, Noney, Pallel, and Moirang (Rs 24 crore), as well as Manipur Bhavans in Delhi and Kolkata, built at costs of Rs 164 crore and Rs 42 crore respectively.
Other projects inaugurated include the development of Leishang Hiden Cultural and Heritage Park in Imphal West district (Rs 13 crore), a four-lane bridge over the Irang river on the Imphal-Jiribam NH-38 at Noney district (Rs 49 crore), the development of the western front of the Imphal river (Phase-II) (Rs 56 crore), Mall Road (Phase-II) (Rs 24 crore), and infrastructure development for five government colleges in Imphal West, Thoubal, and Kakching districts (Rs 13 crore).
The Prime Minister also inaugurated IT-SEZ Building-I at Mantripukhri (Rs 114 crore), infrastructure for district administration in Kamjong district (Rs 15 crore) and Kakching district (Rs 12 crore), the Eklavya Model Residential School at Tokpa village, Loktak Project, Churachandpur district (Rs 16 crore), an institutional building with staff quarters at Ningthoukhong CHC, Bishnupur (Rs 7 crore), an institutional building with staff quarters at Saikot CHC, Churachandpur (Rs 7 crore), and a hostel for paramedical and allied sciences at JNIMS, Imphal (Rs 6 crore).
The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for 14 projects.
Two of the key projects are the Manipur Urban Roads, Drainage and Asset Management Improvement Project (Rs 3,647 crore) and the Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) Project, which includes infrastructure at Imphal and skilling and employment generation across the state (Rs 550 crore).
Other projects include working women’s hostels at nine locations (Rs 142 crore), provision of super-speciality and assured speciality healthcare in remote and hill districts (Rs 105 crore), infrastructure development in and around the Polo Ground (Rs 30 crore), strengthening of 120 high schools and higher secondary schools in all 16 districts (Rs 134 crore), installation of grid-connected SPV power plants at two power substations and a 5 MWAC floating SPV power plant (Rs 33 crore), and various projects pertaining to rural connectivity, education, and tourism across Manipur (Rs 102 crore).