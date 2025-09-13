Modi 'does a Vajpayee': Goes the 'extra mile' to reach Churachandpur by road after rain grounds chopper

IMPHAL: When a rain struck Manipur on Saturday, the odds were that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may not make it to the Kuki heartland of Churachandpur, but he did.

PM Modi, perhaps, unwittingly did what Vajpayee had resorted to on a rainy October afternoon in 2003 in Nagaland.

When Vajpayee’s helicopter could not take off from Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur to the state capital Kohima due to inclement weather, he took the bumpy ride to Kohima by highway.

Ditto.

PM Modi faced bad weather and hence, took the road from Imphal to Churachandpur, located about 60 km from the Imphal airport, in southern Manipur. Vajpayee had travelled a little more -- 75 km.