Pleas seeking stay of Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025: SC to pass interim order on September 15

The submission of Mehta was vehemently opposed by senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for some petitioners. He had argued that there are other laws which deal with such issues. "You cannot take my right over the waqf property because of these issues,” Sibal had stated.

The Centre, while strongly defending the Amendment Act, submitted that there was no ground for staying a “validly enacted statute” by the competent legislature. “The very fact that the court has to hear the batch of pleas for interim stay for three days, shows there is nothing ex-facie unconstitutional with the law. Mere legal arguments are insufficient to stay the statute. There is no ground for staying a validly enacted statute by the competent legislature," Mehta argued before the top court.

He had submitted that creating a waqf is different from donating to a waqf, which is why there is a five years practice requirement for Muslims so that waqf is not used for defrauding someone. "Suppose I am a Hindu and I want to donate to a waqf, it can be done. How can a non-Muslim be allowed to create a waqf. He can always donate to a waqf," said Mehta.

Delving into the batch of pleas that these were filed without any proper materials to support, Mehta had argued that three days of hearings had revealed no ex-facie evidence of unconstitutionality. He said that mere legal propositions or hypothetical arguments do not justify halting the operation of a law duly enacted by Parliament.

On the other hand, Sibal -- opposing these submissions of Mehta -- had asked if waqfs used for religious purposes can be stripped of the status, merely for being unregistered. "Can the government for its own fault of not conducting surveys now claim waqf properties as government land by a legislative fiat," Sibal had questioned.

Senior lawyer Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the state of Rajasthan, supported the 2025 Act. He said that ‘waqf by user’ is not a core practice of Islam, as it did not involve any formal dedication. It was merely a way of holding land as waqf through adverse possession.