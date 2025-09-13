PM inaugurates Mizoram's first railway line, flags off state's maiden Rajdhani Express

The Rs 8,070-crore Bairabi-Sairang railway line, considered one of the most challenging in Indian Railways' history, was sanctioned in 2008-09 and construction began in 2015.

The line includes 45 tunnels, 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges.

Bridge No 144, near Sairang, is taller than Qutub Minar at 114 metres.

It is the tallest pier railway bridge in the country, an official of the Northeast Frontier Railway said.

The route also features five road overbridges and six underpasses, covering four main stations -- Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang -- apart from Bairabi.

The direct rail connectivity between Mizoram and the rest of the country will offer the people of the region safe, efficient, and cost-effective travel options.