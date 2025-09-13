Union Minister JP Nadda fires fresh salvo at Rahul Gandhi over his ‘vote chori’ allegations

PATNA: Bharatiya Janata Party president and union minister JP Nadda on Saturday fired a fresh salvo at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ‘vote chori’ allegations. He also accused Congress, and its ally, the RJD, of being an irresponsible Opposition.
Rahul, during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' had repeatedly alleged that there was an attempt of ‘vote theft’ in Bihar through the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls.
Addressing an event in Patna, Nadda said it was not the first time the revision of electoral rolls had been carried out, it was done in the past too.
He said that the Election Commission had asked Rahul to submit an affidavit over his allegations of voter roll manipulations in a Karnataka assembly constituency, but he did not comply with the EC’s directive.
BJP national chief said that he did not prove his allegations about the EVMs even when the poll body directed him to do so.
“On February 3, Rahul claimed that 70 lakh voters were added before the assembly election in Maharashtra. He revised his number to 29 lakh on February 7 and again revised his number to one crore on July 9. Where does Rahul Gandhi get these figures? What is his math?” he asked.
Sharpening his attack on Rahul and the Opposition, BJP president said, “A bad workman always blames his tools. When the public doesn’t bless them in elections, the entire Opposition, including Congress, starts blaming the Election Commission of vote theft.”
“Abuses were hurled at the late mother of Modi, by someone who was understood to have been instigated by Congress and its allies. Now, the latest video of the Congress confirms that they have a filthy mindset," he stated.
Targeting RJD, Nadda said that “R stood for Rangdaari”, “J for Jungle Raj” and “D for Dadagiri”, adding that Bihar was now progressing under the leadership of PM Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar.
“People will teach the Opposition a lesson in the upcoming election,” he asserted. Nadda exuded confidence that NDA would return to power after the assembly elections.
“People have seen the development works being carried out in Bihar during the NDA regime. The state will progress under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Nitish,” he told the gathering.
Meanwhile, Nadda held the BJP’s core committee meeting at the State Guest House and reviewed preparations for the upcoming election.
In the meeting, there was extensive and detailed discussion on important organisational matters, upcoming action plans, and various organisational issues, said state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal.
The meeting was attended by BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh, state BJP president Jaiswal, deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and other members of the core committee.