Uttarakhand turns to satellites to monitor glacier meltdown, avert future monsoon disasters

DEHRADUN: Scientists are grappling with the unprecedented intensity of rain-induced disasters that have ravaged Uttarakhand this monsoon season.

In response, the state's Uttarakhand Space Application Centre (USAC) is partnering with ISRO to conduct an in-depth study of these alarming weather shifts.

Simultaneously, the Information Technology Department has announced a comprehensive satellite survey of all glaciers and snowfields across the state, with a particular focus on 13 highly sensitive glaciated regions.

The urgent initiative comes amidst growing concerns that debris from rapidly receding glaciers played a significant role in recent calamities, including the devastating Dharali disaster.

Experts draw parallels to the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy, which was largely attributed to glacial lake outburst floods, highlighting a recurring and perilous pattern in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

USAC had previously collaborated with the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) to survey 13 critical glaciers, submitting a report to the disaster management department.

Now, they are escalating efforts, implementing a phased satellite monitoring program. This initiative will capture regular satellite imagery of all glaciers, enabling a meticulous study of changes and early identification of potential future disaster triggers.

With over 1,400 large and small glaciers dotting the state's landscape, the survey will be conducted in phases, beginning with the 13 most vulnerable.

Nitesh Jha, Secretary of Information Technology, emphasised the proactive nature of the project. "Our objective is to develop robust action plans to mitigate any risks identified through these glacial changes," he stated.

Dr. Vineet Gehlot, Director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, revealed that WIHG is already studying 11 glaciers across Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh, with six dedicated centers in Uttarakhand.

"Most of our observations indicate that glaciers are melting and retreating, experiencing a significant loss in their mass balance," Dr. Gehlot explained.

He warned that glacial melt presents multifaceted challenges, including the formation of dangerous glacial lakes, increased flood risks, and potential water scarcity.