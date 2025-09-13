Uttarakhand turns to satellites to monitor glacier meltdown, avert future monsoon disasters

DEHRADUN: Scientists are grappling with the unprecedented intensity of rain-induced disasters that have ravaged Uttarakhand this monsoon season.
In response, the state's Uttarakhand Space Application Centre (USAC) is partnering with ISRO to conduct an in-depth study of these alarming weather shifts.
Simultaneously, the Information Technology Department has announced a comprehensive satellite survey of all glaciers and snowfields across the state, with a particular focus on 13 highly sensitive glaciated regions.
The urgent initiative comes amidst growing concerns that debris from rapidly receding glaciers played a significant role in recent calamities, including the devastating Dharali disaster.
Experts draw parallels to the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy, which was largely attributed to glacial lake outburst floods, highlighting a recurring and perilous pattern in the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.
USAC had previously collaborated with the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) to survey 13 critical glaciers, submitting a report to the disaster management department.
Now, they are escalating efforts, implementing a phased satellite monitoring program. This initiative will capture regular satellite imagery of all glaciers, enabling a meticulous study of changes and early identification of potential future disaster triggers.
With over 1,400 large and small glaciers dotting the state's landscape, the survey will be conducted in phases, beginning with the 13 most vulnerable.
Nitesh Jha, Secretary of Information Technology, emphasised the proactive nature of the project. "Our objective is to develop robust action plans to mitigate any risks identified through these glacial changes," he stated.
Dr. Vineet Gehlot, Director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, revealed that WIHG is already studying 11 glaciers across Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh, with six dedicated centers in Uttarakhand.
"Most of our observations indicate that glaciers are melting and retreating, experiencing a significant loss in their mass balance," Dr. Gehlot explained.
He warned that glacial melt presents multifaceted challenges, including the formation of dangerous glacial lakes, increased flood risks, and potential water scarcity.
Providing specific data, WIHG senior scientist Dr. Manish Mehta told TNIE, "Glaciers are receding at an alarming rate of 5 to 20 meters per year. In Zanskar, two glaciers are retreating by 20 meters annually, while the Chorabari glacier is shrinking by 6 to 8 meters per year."
These figures paint a stark picture of the rapid changes occurring in the high Himalayas.
The escalating water levels in Uttarakhand's rivers are a direct consequence of both heavy rainfall and significant glacial melt, leading to increased siltation and heightened flood threats in downstream areas.
Geologists caution that if the health of these glaciers doesn't improve, the risk of catastrophic flooding in riverine settlements will intensify significantly.
Professor H.C. Nainwal of the Geology Department at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University corroborated these findings, stating that glaciers in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are receding by 5 to 20 meters annually, with a concerning reduction in their thickness.
He highlighted that 'hanging glaciers' are particularly prone to breaking, escalating avalanche incidents.
Professor Nainwal primarily attributes the rapid glacial retreat to global temperature changes and greenhouse gas emissions, including those from forest fires, which further exacerbate the problem.
The 13 identified sensitive glaciers are spread across several districts: four in Chamoli (including Vasudhara Tal), Kedartal in Uttarkashi, Nag Kund in Bageshwar, Mussoorie Tal in Tehri Garhwal, and six glaciers in Pithoragarh (including Mabang and Pyungru).