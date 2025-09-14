Government is in process of launching 'demography mission' to thwart illegal infiltration: PM Modi

IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, while addressing a rally at Mangaldoi in Assam's Darrang, said the government is in the process of launching a “demography mission”.

He said the mission is to tackle a premeditated conspiracy to change the demography of India’s border areas with the help of 'infiltrators'.

Calling it a grave threat to national security, Modi said a demographic mission is being started in the country, and the BJP government's goal is to save the people of the country from infiltrators and get rid of them.

Modi accused Congress of shielding and protecting 'infiltrators'.

"Those protecting the infiltrators will suffer. Mark my words. The country will not pardon them,” he said.

Stating that Congress has become a big supporter of anti-India forces and infiltrators, Modi said that when the party was in power, it supported infiltration.

PM Modi said Congress wants the infiltrators to stay in India permanently and accused the party of promoting the encroachment of the land of farmers, tribals and places of worship. PM Modi also said that the BJP is putting in an effort to clear the encroachment.

"Under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, lakhs of bighas of land, grabbed by the infiltrators, have been taken back. In Darrang, land in Gorukhuti was under the grip of the infiltrators. The encroachment has been cleared,” Modi said.

The PM accused Congress of standing by those individuals and ideologies that are anti-India. He said when Congress was in power, India bled, but the party chose to stay silent.