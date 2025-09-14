PM Modi accuses congress of backing Pakistan‑groomed terrorists, shielding infiltrators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack against the Congress party, accusing it of siding with terrorists groomed by Pakistan and protecting infiltrators, instead of supporting the Indian Army.
“Instead of standing with our brave soldiers, Congress has chosen to back infiltrators and those who threaten India’s unity. This party has repeatedly provided cover to anti-national forces,” PM Modi alleged while addressing a massive public gathering.
He warned the party would not be allowed to disrupt state demography by allowing infiltrators to seize land.
Modi contrasted the BJP’s infrastructure record in Assam with that of Congress rule. He said that while the grand old party governed the state for decades, it managed to build three bridges over the Brahmaputra, whereas under the BJP’s rule, six such bridges have been constructed in the last ten years.
The Prime Minister also hailed the BJP government’s work in Assam, saying that they have begun to “correct those wrongs and remove illegal claims,” as he alleged Congress party of encroaching on farmers’ land and places of worship during their rule in the state, as per PTI.
“Encroachments on farmers’ land and on places of worship were carried out under the previous Congress governments. Since the formation of the BJP-led NDA government, we have begun to correct those wrongs and remove illegal claims,” he said.
“In Assam, lakhs of acres have been reclaimed from infiltrators,” he claimed, adding, “The BJP’s objective is to protect the country from infiltrators and restore its integrity. I challenge those politicians who defend infiltrators to come forward and face this issue, let them show what efforts they have made to remove infiltrators, compared with the efforts we have made. Those who shelter infiltrators will have to pay the price; the nation will not forgive them.”
Modi also asserted that Assam is experiencing a 13 percent growth rate, attributing this to what he called the “double‑engine” government, the combined Centre and state BJP administrations.
He said that Assam was being developed as a health hub, and that the Northeast plays a crucial role in realising the dream of a “Viksit Bharat” (developed India).
(With inputs from PTI)