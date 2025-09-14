HAM will contest 100 seats if not allotted 15-20 seats, Jitan Ram Manjhi warns NDA ahead of Bihar polls

PATNA: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bihar, his cabinet colleague and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday threatened that his party would contest 100 seats independently if it was not given 15 to 20 seats in the upcoming assembly elections scheduled to be held in October-November.

Asserting that his party’s main objective was to secure recognition from the Election Commission, Manjhi said, “If we want HAM to get recognition, we will definitely take a tough decision. To get recognition, we need to win eight assembly seats. Considering the vote share and total votes, we should get 20 seats, because not all seats will be won.”

He further said, “If we consider that we will win 60 percent of seats we contest, 15 seats will be enough, as in that case, we will win 8 seats. Otherwise, we will fight alone on 100 seats, and we have 10,000–15,000 voters everywhere. We will win and get six percent votes to obtain recognition.”

"After completing 10 years as a registered party, HAM feels sidelined, and this election is a “do-or-die issue” for us. Our workers’ commitment at the constituency level is very strong,” he added.