NIA files charge sheet against 3 in Amritsar temple grenade attack case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against three individuals for their alleged involvement in the grenade attack on Thakurdwara Sanatan Temple in Chheharta, Amritsar, on March this year, officials said on Sunday.

The charge sheet submitted before the Special NIA Court in Mohali, Punjab, on Friday, names Vishal Gill alias Chuchi, Bhagwant Singh alias Manna Bhatti, and Diwan Singh alias Sunny, for their alleged roles in the attack's planning and execution.

Later in an official statement, the NIA said, “Vishal Gill was one of the two bike-borne assailants who hurled the grenade in the early hours of March 15, 2025. The other attacker, Gursidak Singh alias Sidki, was killed in a police encounter two days after the incident.”

The agency further revealed in the charge sheet that Bhagwant Singh had allegedly played a key role by providing shelter, concealing weapons and offering logistical support, including motorcycles used for reconnaissance. Diwan Singh, meanwhile, has been charged with harbouring the co-accused and destroying critical evidence, it added.