PM Modi inaugurates India’s first bamboo-based ethanol plant in Assam

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated India’s first bamboo-based ethanol plant and laid the foundation stone for a polypropylene plant in Assam’s Golaghat district.
Addressing a gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the inauguration of the bioethanol plant in Assam as a matter of great pride for the state. He said the two projects would boost industrial growth, accelerate development, and create new opportunities for farmers and youth. He highlighted that India is making rapid strides in green energy and renewable power generation.
He remarked that a decade ago, India lagged significantly in solar power production, but today it ranks among the top five countries globally. “In the changing times, India requires alternative fuels to reduce dependence on oil and gas,” the PM said, highlighting ethanol as a viable option.
Stating that arrangements are being made to ensure a steady supply of bamboo for operating the bioethanol plant, he said the government would support local farmers in cultivating bamboo and also procure it directly. Underlining that India is now producing ethanol from bamboo, Modi reminded the public that under the previous opposition-led government, cutting bamboo could lead to imprisonment. He emphasized that bamboo, an integral part of daily life for tribal communities, was subject to restrictions, and the current government’s removal of the ban is now delivering substantial benefits to the people of the Northeast.
Stating that people use a wide range of plastic items in daily life, such as buckets, mugs, boxes, chairs, tables and packaging materials, the PM explained that all these products require polypropylene, without which modern life is difficult to imagine. He announced that Assam has received a modern polypropylene plant, stating that it will strengthen the foundation of ‘Make in Assam’ and ‘Make in India’ and boost other manufacturing industries in the region.