PM Modi inaugurates India’s first bamboo-based ethanol plant in Assam

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated India’s first bamboo-based ethanol plant and laid the foundation stone for a polypropylene plant in Assam’s Golaghat district.

Addressing a gathering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the inauguration of the bioethanol plant in Assam as a matter of great pride for the state. He said the two projects would boost industrial growth, accelerate development, and create new opportunities for farmers and youth. He highlighted that India is making rapid strides in green energy and renewable power generation.

He remarked that a decade ago, India lagged significantly in solar power production, but today it ranks among the top five countries globally. “In the changing times, India requires alternative fuels to reduce dependence on oil and gas,” the PM said, highlighting ethanol as a viable option.