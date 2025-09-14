Wanted Maoist Mukhdev Yadav gunned down in encounter with security forces

RANCHI: Days after the death of its two jawans in a Maoist attack, Jharkhand police have gunned down Mukhdeo Yadav, a member of banned Maoist organisation, Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), during an encounter early in the morning on Sunday. The fierce encounter, which took place between security forces and TSPC in the Manatu jungles of Palamu, lasted for several hours.

Palamu SP Rishma Rameshan confirmed the encounter and said that a Maoist, Mukhdev Yadav, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was killed in the encounter. According to police sources, his dead body has been recovered along with an INSAS Rifle from the spot.

More than 200 soldiers, along with the contingents of Cobra Battalion, Palamu Police and Jharkhand Jaguar, were involved in this operation. Notably, there was an encounter between security forces and TSPC Maoists in the Kedal area of Manatu on September 3, during which, two jawans of Palamu Police were martyred. The police launched a massive operation against the Maoists following the incident and gunned down the wanted Maoist in the encounter on Sunday.

Police sources informed that the recent operation is being carried out to eliminate the same squad that had attacked the security forces on September 5. Mukhdev Yadav was also involved in that incident.