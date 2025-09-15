Naxalism completely eradicated from Jharkhand's Bokaro region, says Home Minister Amit Shah

RANCHI: Elated with the achievement of security forces in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Naxalism has been completely eradicated from the Bokaro region in northern Jharkhand.
"The entire country will be free from the Naxal problem," he said.
In an X post, Shah expressed, “Today, in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, a joint team of the CRPF's Cobra Battalion and the state police has achieved a major success in an anti-Naxal operation. In this operation, the notorious Naxal commander with a Rs 1 crore bounty, Central Committee Member of CPI(Maoist) Sahdev Soren alias Parvesh, has been eliminated. Additionally, two others wanted Naxals, Raghunath Hembram alias Chanchal and Birsen Ganjhu alias Ramkhelawan, have also been gunned down by the security forces.”
Earlier on Sunday, Jharkhand police had also gunned down a wanted Maoist Mukhdeo Yadav, a member of the banned Maoist organisation, Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), during an encounter.
The fierce encounter took place between security forces and TSPC in the Manatu jungles of Palamu, lasted for several hours.
Notably, as Police action against Maoists and organised criminals have been intensified in Jharkhand, on average three encounters have taken place every month during the last eight months in the state.
A total of 30 Maoists and three notorious criminals have been killed in police encounters by the security forces across Jharkhand in different districts.
Meanwhile, five security personnel have also been martyred during those encounters.