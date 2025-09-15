Naxalism completely eradicated from Jharkhand's Bokaro region, says Home Minister Amit Shah

RANCHI: Elated with the achievement of security forces in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Naxalism has been completely eradicated from the Bokaro region in northern Jharkhand.

"The entire country will be free from the Naxal problem," he said.

In an X post, Shah expressed, “Today, in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, a joint team of the CRPF's Cobra Battalion and the state police has achieved a major success in an anti-Naxal operation. In this operation, the notorious Naxal commander with a Rs 1 crore bounty, Central Committee Member of CPI(Maoist) Sahdev Soren alias Parvesh, has been eliminated. Additionally, two others wanted Naxals, Raghunath Hembram alias Chanchal and Birsen Ganjhu alias Ramkhelawan, have also been gunned down by the security forces.”