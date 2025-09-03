'Modi government won't rest until Naxals are surrendered, caught or eliminated': Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government would not rest until all Naxals are either surrendered, caught or eliminated completely.

Felicitating the personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Chhattisgarh Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the CoBRA battalions, who successfully carried out ‘Operation Black Forest’ on Karregutta hill in Chhattisgarh, Shah said that the government is committed to making India Naxal-free.

He went on to add that the bravery and valour displayed by the jawans during ‘Operation Black Forest’ would be remembered as a golden chapter in the history of anti-Naxal operations

Despite the heat, altitude and threat of IEDs at every step, the security forces carried out the operation with high morale and successfully destroyed a major Naxal base camp, Shah noted, adding that the material dump and supply chain of the Left Wing Extremists (LWEs), which has been established on Karregutta hill, were valorously destroyed by personnel from the Chhattisgarh Police, CRPF, DRG and CoBRA.