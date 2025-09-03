'Modi government won't rest until Naxals are surrendered, caught or eliminated': Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government would not rest until all Naxals are either surrendered, caught or eliminated completely.
Felicitating the personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Chhattisgarh Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the CoBRA battalions, who successfully carried out ‘Operation Black Forest’ on Karregutta hill in Chhattisgarh, Shah said that the government is committed to making India Naxal-free.
He went on to add that the bravery and valour displayed by the jawans during ‘Operation Black Forest’ would be remembered as a golden chapter in the history of anti-Naxal operations
Despite the heat, altitude and threat of IEDs at every step, the security forces carried out the operation with high morale and successfully destroyed a major Naxal base camp, Shah noted, adding that the material dump and supply chain of the Left Wing Extremists (LWEs), which has been established on Karregutta hill, were valorously destroyed by personnel from the Chhattisgarh Police, CRPF, DRG and CoBRA.
The Union Home Minister said the extremists have inflicted severe damage on some of the country’s least developed regions by disrupting schools, hospitals and obstructing government welfare schemes.
Due to continued anti-Naxal operations, there has been a “new sunrise” in the lives of 6.5 crore people across the region stretching from Pashupatinath to Tirupati, he noted.
Shah also said the Modi government is taking all necessary steps to support security personnel, who have suffered serious injuries during anti-Naxal operations, ensuring their lives are made easier and reiterated that the government is committed to eliminating Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma were also present on the occasion.