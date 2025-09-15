Patna Diary | Wait for metro rail service comes to an end

The long wait for metro services in Bihar’s capital is about to end, as Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRC) prepares to roll out the first phase of operations from New Inter State Bus Terminal to Boothnath Road. The Metro will operate daily from 8 am to 10 pm, with trains available at every 20 minutes, making 40-42 trips a day. The fare has been fixed at Rs 15 from new ISBT to Zero Mile and Rs 30 for the full stretch to Boothnath Road. The date for inauguration of Patna Metro, with estimated cost of Rs 13,925.5 crore, will be formally announced soon. The complete rollout of the first phase is expected by 2027.
Tej embarks on relief mission on Tejashwi turf
RJD supremo and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad’s estranged son, Tej Pratap Yadav, visited the Diara area of Raghopur in Vaishali district by boat and distributed dry ration, medicines, and essential items among the flood affected people. His gesture has, however, raised eyebrows in the RJD camp as Raghopur is represented by his younger brother, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is vying for the post for chief minister. Tej Pratap also brought a team of doctors who conducted health checks on the flood hit people. Tej Pratap, who was expelled from RJD and family by Lalu, also deployed five additional boats to assist those in distress.
RJD turns down AIMIM’s request to join INDIA
The Asasuddin Owaisi-led AIMIM is once again set to emerge as a factor in Assembly elections. While the party claims to have made an impact in the state, it is, like in the past, concentrating its efforts on the Seemanchal region, comprising Kishanganj, Katihar, Araria and Purnea districts. Though AIMIM made umpteen attempts in the past to be party of INDIA bloc, RJD is not inclined to include it in opposition alliance. AIMIM Bihar chief Akhtarul Iman made an abortive attempt to meet RJD supremo Lalu Prasad at the latter’s residence in Patna recently. When Lalu refused to meet Iman, he blamed RJD’s ‘wrong politics’ to make BJP stronger.
Ramashankar
Our correspondent in Bihar
ramashankar@newindianexpress.com