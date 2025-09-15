Patna Diary | Wait for metro rail service comes to an end

The long wait for metro services in Bihar’s capital is about to end, as Patna Metro Rail Corporation (PMRC) prepares to roll out the first phase of operations from New Inter State Bus Terminal to Boothnath Road. The Metro will operate daily from 8 am to 10 pm, with trains available at every 20 minutes, making 40-42 trips a day. The fare has been fixed at Rs 15 from new ISBT to Zero Mile and Rs 30 for the full stretch to Boothnath Road. The date for inauguration of Patna Metro, with estimated cost of Rs 13,925.5 crore, will be formally announced soon. The complete rollout of the first phase is expected by 2027.

Tej embarks on relief mission on Tejashwi turf

RJD supremo and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad’s estranged son, Tej Pratap Yadav, visited the Diara area of Raghopur in Vaishali district by boat and distributed dry ration, medicines, and essential items among the flood affected people. His gesture has, however, raised eyebrows in the RJD camp as Raghopur is represented by his younger brother, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who is vying for the post for chief minister. Tej Pratap also brought a team of doctors who conducted health checks on the flood hit people. Tej Pratap, who was expelled from RJD and family by Lalu, also deployed five additional boats to assist those in distress.