PM Modi accuses Congress-RJD of 'protecting foreign infiltrators' at rally in Bihar's Purnea

PATNA: Amid the ongoing Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) row, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated the Centre’s resolve to drive out infiltrators from the Indian territory and contended that it was the NDA government’s responsibility to complete the task.

Addressing a rally in Purnea after the inauguration of a new airport terminal and laying the foundation stone of multiple projects, PM Modi accused Congress-RJD of protecting foreign infiltrators.

He said that the demography of states like Bihar, West Bengal and Assam has rapidly changed due to infiltration.

“A huge demographic crisis has arisen due to infiltrators in Seemanchal (Bihar) and Eastern India. People of Bihar, Bengal, Assam and many other states are worried about the safety of their sisters and daughters,” he said.

He also explained the reason behind setting up the Demographic Mission.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', PM Modi said Congress-RJD and its ecosystem were taking out Yatras and raising slogans to save infiltrators.