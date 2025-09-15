PM Modi accuses Congress-RJD of 'protecting foreign infiltrators' at rally in Bihar's Purnea

PATNA: Amid the ongoing Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) row, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated the Centre’s resolve to drive out infiltrators from the Indian territory and contended that it was the NDA government’s responsibility to complete the task.
Addressing a rally in Purnea after the inauguration of a new airport terminal and laying the foundation stone of multiple projects, PM Modi accused Congress-RJD of protecting foreign infiltrators.
He said that the demography of states like Bihar, West Bengal and Assam has rapidly changed due to infiltration.
“A huge demographic crisis has arisen due to infiltrators in Seemanchal (Bihar) and Eastern India. People of Bihar, Bengal, Assam and many other states are worried about the safety of their sisters and daughters,” he said.
He also explained the reason behind setting up the Demographic Mission.
Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', PM Modi said Congress-RJD and its ecosystem were taking out Yatras and raising slogans to save infiltrators.
Warning Congress-RJD, PM Modi said, “RJD-Congress people, listen to me, with open ears; whoever is an infiltrator, will have to go.”
Attacking Congress-RJD fiercely, PM Modi said that 'these' people have not only threatened the honour of Bihar but also the identity of the State.
“Whenever Bihar progresses, these people get involved in insulting Bihar. You may have noticed that Congress, an ally of RJD, is comparing Bihar with ‘Bidi’ on social media,” he told the gathering.
Referring to Union government’s decision to promote Makhana production in the State, PM Modi said that a notification about the National Makhana Board has been issued by the Centre.
“I had promised the people for this. Now it has been fulfilled,” he said, amid thunderous applause from the crowd.
Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the newly built Purnea airport terminal and flagged off the first commercial flight from the airport.
He also laid the foundation stone of Rs 36,000 crore projects and flagged off four new train services in Bihar.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar thanked PM Modi for his contribution to the all-around development of Bihar. He said that PM Modi has focussed his attention to the state’s development. “We will see a new Bihar after the assembly polls," he said.